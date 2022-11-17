9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Economy
5G internet to be officially launched in Zambia

By Chief Editor
Government has announced that the fifth Generation Mobile (5G) network will be officially launched in Zambia with MTN Zambia on November 24, 2022.

Technology and Science Minister, Felix Mutati, made this announcement in Lusaka today on the sidelines of the ongoing Innovation Africa Summit.

Mr Mutati said the move forms part of the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“Because of the positive things that we are doing, next week, working with MTN, we are going to launch 5G on the 24th of November. Creating a positive experience for customers, creating the necessary speed and making Zambia truly in the champions league,” he said.

The minister said the government is working on making mobile network services accessible by every Zambia and at an affordable price by ensuring that the cost of ICT infrastructure is reduced.

Mr Minister further said Zambia has great potential to compete with other countries in the technology sector.

He added that the country is attracting international recognition as evidenced by the hosting of international summits such as the Innovation Africa meeting.

Mr. Mutati said the government is aware of the challenges faced by young innovators.

The minister added that government has come up with initiatives aimed at alleviating these challenges with support from the private sector and other stakeholders.

“We are now working on a start-up bill, which we will present to parliament to be able to introduce a venture capital fund to deal with issues around funding,” he said.

Zambia is hosting the 10th edition of the Innovation Africa Summit which has attracted over 300 delegates from Africa and beyond.

Previous articleMayinga youth invents Mini Hydro Power Supply system
Next articleCabinet approves six Bills and one Policy for publication and introduction in Parliament

