Israel beat Zambia 4-2 on Thursday night in the two sides’ debut meeting in an international friendly match played at Petach Tikva.

Israel was cruising to a two-nil halftime lead thanks to goals from Tai Baribo and Din David in the 21st and 24th minutes respectively.

Kings Kangwa cut the deficit in the 55th minute and Rally Bwalya levelled matters in the 67th minute to score his debut Chipolopolo goal.

Bwalya had replaced compatriot and ex-Power Dynamos teammate Benson Sakala in the 30th minute.

But a Roderick Kabwe own-goal in the 89th minute restored Israel’s lead and Itamar Shviro’s stoppage-time goal saw Chipolopolo end 2023 on a losing note with their third successive loss heading into the New Year.

The match also marked interim coach and assistant trainer Moses Sichone’s final game in charge as FAZ prepares to name the next substantive boss.

Israeli Avram Grant is up against ex-Chipolopolo coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Honour Janza on the final three-man shortlist.