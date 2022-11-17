By Kapya Kaoma

If Chilufya Tayali and Sean Tembo can give President HH and his minions like Kajoba sleepless nights, one wonders the level of desperation in the New Dark Regime. Why hunt down every kid who shouts–”Bally” is this or that? What exactly does he gain by arresting his opponents, journalists and ordinary citizens day in and day out?

The truth is, the “Bally will Fix It” mantra is now a song of shame and ridicule! HH himself openly admitted it–shortage of drugs under the HH administration in hospitals is unacceptable, and so is the failure to deliver farm inputs and the high cost of living. But if someone says the President’s foolishness was at display when he uttered those words, a fecal detention is the reward. In Ballycountry, only HH can blame HH and get away with it.

Yet no person can forget the many insults Mr. Hichilema showered on previous Presidents. For every defamation charge brought against HH’s opponents, countless were committed by HH against Lungu, Sata and Banda. Didn’t HH claim to receive classified intelligence briefings before Lungu did? Didn’t he claim to have information about the working of the military and even boasted of having military officers loyal to him? Indeed, dementia is Seer 1’s spell that has befallen Baal and his worshipers. It has erased 15 years of Baal’s crimes against the Presidency from their memory–for who can refute the facts?

I saw this coming from the moment HH put on those white gloves. I was the lone critic then, and many Bally worshipers rained insults until they couldn’t afford a bottle of soda! How on earth can the devil become a messiah unless you live in Hell? And so is HH. As his policies bite Zambians into abject poverty, and the IMF conditions worsen the poor people’s plight, HH will employ every institution to intimidate, harm, and even kill those who will stand in his way.

The PF politicians’ appeal to the US and its NATO alliance to stop HH’s tyranny is futile.

The West needs him for military strategic reasons. With al Qaeda attempting to build its base in Mozambique, the New Dark Regime relations with the United States Military Africa Command (Africom) is on the top of US-Zambia relations. Like Kagame of Rwanda and Museveni of Uganda, HH human rights abuses won’t be on the radar of Euro-American foreign relations policy.

The opposition needs to understand this–when it comes to US military interests, it doesn’t matter which devil is in power. Who doesn’t know the horrible human rights records of Kagame and Museveni? Journalists, opposition leaders and ordinary people are beaten up, arrested and imprisoned in those countries but the regimes receive hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S aid. So if there is a solution to HH growing dictatorship, it must come from Zambians themselves. As Marcus Garvey said, “We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, for though others may free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind. Mind is our only ruler; sovereign.” But it is our mind that HH seeks to enslave. Behind the arrests is an attempt to block our minds from calling out HH’s corruption and incompetence!

The challenge is this–are we going to sacrifice our democratic ideals and heritage to this heartless man? The IMF, the World Bank, and the U.S government will praise HH’s immoral leadership–didn’t they do so with other criminals like Mobutu, Ian Smith, Jonas Savimbi and now Paul Kagame? Opposition leaders must wake up to this crude reality–we are living in a different Zambia than we did since 1991.

But we can’t give up on our ideals but must be ready to suffer the consequences. Mr. Kajoba won’t stop arresting and intimidating HH’s opponents. If anything, the situation will get worse. Is violence the answer? While violence is not in our political DNA, to think that the 2.8 millions–most of whom now feel cheated into voting for Bally–can withstand the wrath of 15 million Zambians is mere foolishness. Moreover, the claim that PF is dead shouldn’t deceive HH and his minions into thinking it has enough prisons to hold the 1.8 million who didn’t vote for HH. Leadership demands humility, the virtue HH and his worshipers lack!

So fasten your seatbelts for the next 4 years–the ride to freedom will be tough. Only the mute will survive the weapons of Bally vampires directed by Mr. Kajoba. But those whose mouths cannot shut up must be ready to defend democracy from this insane government. As for journalists and human rights advocates, only shout “Bally is a dictator” if you can bear the heat.

As for me, I know that the keyboard remains the biggest threat to dictators. So I write to emancipate the mind.