The Lusaka Chamber of Commerce has yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunication (CiT) to support Zambia with its information and technological support.

And witnessing the signing ceremony, Technology and Science Minister, Felix Mutati, expressed joy that government’s conversations with potential partners are yielding results as evidenced by the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

“This morning we are glad to be part of witnesses of this collaboration between CiT and the Chambers of Commerce that they are going to partner and work together to begin to deliver transactions as part of the strategy to build Africa,” he said

Mr. Mutati also thanked the Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Egypt (CiT) for fulfilling their commitment to invest in the region and particularly in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Zambia, Moataz Anwar, said the MoU shows the efforts of the two countries towards improving the ICT sector in the country.

Ambassador Anwar hopes that the MoU will mark the beginning of a closer working relationship between the private sectors in the two countries.

“It is a very significant development which represents the combination of our efforts to boost the working relations between Zambia and Egypt in the field of ICT,” he said

And Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Alexander Lawrence, said the signing of the MoU is a milestone for the country’s private sector as it tries to establish Lusaka as a regional hub for trade and investments.

Mr. Lawrence said technology is important in every aspect of business and thanked (CIT) for their commitment to help develop the ICT sector in the country.

“Today marks a major milestone for us in the private sector, especially for us as Lusaka Chamber of Commerce. What this actually does for Lusaka, particularly ourselves, is that for a year we have been pursuing the agenda to have Lusaka become a regional trade and investment hub. But for that to materialise, ITC is imperative,” he added

The memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing 10th edition of the Innovation Africa Summit taking place at Ciela Resort in Chongwe.