The government has announced the launch of the Smart Rural Community pilot project aimed at increasing access to key services by rural communities in the country.

The project will run from the 1st January, 2023.

Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, announced this in Lusaka yesterdy on the sidelines of the on-going Innovation Africa Summit.

Mr. Mutati has since thanked Omniclouds for choosing to partner with the private sector, who are well vested with knowledge on the dynamics of the country.

“The old model of countries and companies coming into Zambia to appear to help us has transformed because you have come here to co-invest with a local company and to collaborate with a local because it is a local investor who knows which corridors to go through and how to deliver on a timely basis,” he said

The minister said education cannot be effectively delivered without technology, adding that such partnerships are critical in the much-needed digital transformation.

The Smart Rural Community project, which is a collaboration between tech giants Omniclouds and Zambia’s Jacaranda Hub, will provide rural communities with access to education, health, government services, financial services and market access for rural entrepreneurs through the digital platforms.

And Omnicouds Chief Financial Officer, Billo Talonto, said the company decided to work with Zambia because of the commitment shown by the government towards economic transformation and the economic outlook of the country

Mr. Talonto said Omniclouds is inspired by the traction made by the government in implementing its commitments, adding that his company wishes to supplement government’s efforts in addressing access issues in rural areas.

“Zambia has approximately 58 percent of the population in the rural areas, 66 percent of the population is under the age of 35 and we have noticed in the UN General Assembly the President of Zambia mentioned that education is the best investment and the best equaliser,” he added.

The partnership is a result of the positive engagements between Zambian businesses and other global players in the technological space at the ongoing 10th edition of the Innovation Africa Summit.