Limping Zesco United Set to Make More Changes

Zesco United have indicated that more changes are coming to the beleaguered nine-time Zambian champions following Saturday’s humiliating away loss at struggling Chambishi.

Zesco were humbled 2-0 by Chambishi who crawled out of the relegation zone thanks to that big kill from 15th to 13th place on 16 points to move within one point of the team they had just beaten.

This was Zesco’s third successive defeat after losing 1-0 away to Zanaco on November 12 and a humbling 3-1 home loss to Green Buffaloes on November 16.

Zesco has lost four drawn two and posted as many wins since Mumamba Numba was sacked eight games ago after their CAF Confederation Cup first round exit on October 15.

“We are deeply concerned with the current form of our team. ZESCO United is a big football club whose standards should not be below par. The recent three league defeats cannot be ignored,” Zesco United chairperson Maxwell Saya said in a statement.

Alfred Lupiya has been in interim charge since Numba’s sacking.

“As part of the first step in arresting the current state of our team, I wish to inform our stakeholders that the club will this week announce the new head coach,” Saya said.

Zesco is currently at number 11 after 14 games played and in danger of not making the top six cut for the 2023 ABSA Cup in their remaining five by Christmas’ mid-way point.

