Energy Minister says current power outages due to ZESCO’s dilapidated infrastructure

By Chief Editor
Energy Minister Peter Kapala says the current power outages being experienced in some parts of Lusaka is because of ZESCO dilapidated infrastructure and not load shedding.

Mr. Kapala explained that the low water levels at the Kariba Dam have had no impact on power generation and it is therefore wrong to suggest that the current power outages being experienced is load shedding.

He added that ZESCO infrastructure is currently strained but has assured that once the new ZESCO charges are approved, infrastructure will improve and power outages will be curbed.

“This will allow ZESCO to buy new equipment to improve on service delivery because the power utility will have liquidity,” Mr. Kapala said

Meanwhile, the government has refuted that they have approved the revised ZESCO connection fees.

Mr. Kapala has clarified that contrary to speculations that the Energy Regulation Board –ERB-has approved the revised connection fees that ZESCO had applied for, the proposed adjustments are yet to be approved.

Mr. Kapala said that the Energy Regulation Board has however added its input to the proposed fees made by ZESCO and recommendations have since been submitted to his ministry.

“Cabinet is yet to look at these recommendations made by the ERB and expects the revised fees to come into effect by 1st January 2023,” he said

The Minister disclosed that revising the connection fees is necessary in order to catch up with the current cost of materials and labour especially that these fees were last revised in 2015 and are therefore not cost effective.

  1. Why are all the stories about ZESCO negative? So you mean, Zambia has had governments for 58 years and yet nothing ever gets invested in? Beans.

  3. This government is looking for every excuse in the book to increase everything. They are there to meet IMF conditions. Contrary to their campagn promises, mealie meal is now at k175 per 25kg bag, fuel at k24 per litre, fertilizer at k1200 per 50kg bag and farming input are still on the mid november.

    1

