Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Paul Thole says enhancing communication on sexual health by spreading adequate information on preventive measures will help resolve the escalating numbers of teen pregnancies in the province.

Mr Thole says it is important to accept that adolescents are engaging in premarital sex, hence the need to help them know how to take care of themselves through the use of condoms.

He said this in a speech delivered on his behalf by Assistant Secretary, Clement Tembo during the official opening of the Join In Circuit (JIC) campaign workshop.

The workshop has brought together District AIDS Coordinators (DACAs) from the 15 districts of the province to train on boosting prevention of HIV, Gender Based Violence (GBV), and Teen Pregnancies, among others.

The Permanent Secretary added that some of the young girls who prematurely fall pregnant or contract HIV/AIDS become victims because of lack of information on how to protect themselves.

Mr Thole has emphasized the importance of behavioral change messages that concentrate on interventions like the use of condoms and contraceptives.

He has noted that teen pregnancies remain a serious issue in the province hence the need to integrate practical interventions that speak to what is obtaining on the ground.

The training is being conducted with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)

And Gershom Kapalaula, a consultant from GIZ says the behavioral change communication tool being promoted in the workshop has proven to be effective and has potential to positively influence behavioral change.