General News
Fashion says he is fine

By Chief Editor
Fashion Sakala has taken to social media to confirm he’s absolutely “fine” after vile rumours surrounding the Rangers star spread online.

A sick post had circulated on social media falsely alleging the 25-year-old had been fatally injured during an incident in his home country of Zambia.

“I’m recovering well and I’m very fine to the rumours enjoying the cold in Glasgow.

“FS10 dreams don’t die.”

Several fans called out the disgusting fake rumour that had spread, with one saying: “Whoever made that Sakala rumour up is sick.”

Sakala had been due to play for his country against Israel on Thursday in the week just gone. But he was forced to withdraw from the Zambia squad due to injury.

The Ibrox fans’ favourite had suffered the setback during the Gers’ match in Perth against St Johnstone on 6th November. He subsequently missed the matches against Hearts and St Mirren before the World Cup break. He was still included in the Zambia squad for their friendly match amid hopes he’d be able to recover in time.

However, he couldn’t recover in time and the Zambia doctor confirmed he’d stay with Rangers to continue his treatment. Sakala will be hoping he’s back and ready to go when Rangers take on Hibs at Ibrox on December 15th.

