General News
Ramaphosa mourns Zambian student who died in Russia-Ukraine war

By Chief Editor
The South African government sends condolences to family of Zambian student killed in Russia-Ukraine war

The Presidency sent its condolences to the family of a 23-year-old Zambian student who was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zambian authorities said Lemekhani Nyirenda had gone to Russia to study nuclear engineering but he was serving a jail sentence – for a drugs-related charge, at the time of his death.

It is understood that Nyirenda died in September but Russian authorities only informed Zambia of his death earlier this month.

Zambia has called for answers from Moscow on how the student ended up being killed in a battlefield in Ukraine – in defence of Russia.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said it was tragic that the world continued to experience loss of life due to conflict.

“And it is for this reason that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has been quite consistent in calling for a dialogue between all parties concerned in resolving this conflict”, Magwenya said.

