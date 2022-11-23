9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Rural News
Hichilema to witness the graduation of adopted daughter in Eastern Province

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday this week expected to grace a graduation ceremony at Chipata Teachers’ College in Eastern Province where he will witness his adopted daughter graduate with a diploma in teaching.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Paul Thole, disclosed to the media today that the President has a daughter who he adopted when she was in primary school and has been supporting since then.

Mr Thole said President Hichilema has been supporting a number of children, especially the physically challenged, in various parts of the country.

He said such kind gestures show how caring the President is, adding that people are confident in his governance.

Mr Thole said the biological parents of President Hichilema’s adopted child are also expected to attend the graduation ceremony on Friday November 25, 2022.

