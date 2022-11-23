9.5 C
Sports
Sate-Sate Toasts His Debut Goal For Kansanshi Dynamos

Super Division star Ronald Kampamba is toasting his maiden goal for Kansanshi Dynamos.

Sate Sate scored his first goal for Kansanshi in their 2-2 draw against Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka last Sunday in a Super Division match.

Kampamba joined Kansanshi on a three-year contract last September after leaving his childhood club Nkana.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports by phone, Kampamba said scoring against Buffaloes was a stepping stone to new life at Kansanshi.

“I am very happy. I thank God for my first goal at KDFC (Kansanshi Dynamos Football Club),” Kampamba said.

“It is a stepping stone to scoring more goals. The goal has given me more morale to work hard and score more goals at KDFC,” he said.

The former international striker is grateful to coach Boyd Mulwanda for giving him game time at the Solwezi club.

“I am very happy that the technical bench has given me an opportunity to start many games,” he said.

Kampamba is a two-time Super Division League winner with Kalampa and a former league top scorer.

Previous articleAddress the high cost of doing business in Zambia, Government told

