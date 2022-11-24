9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Rural News
Students at Ukwimi Trades study in the dark ahead of December exams

By Chief Editor
Lusangazi District Commissioner Mike Tembo has intervened in a crisis at Ukwimi Trades Training Institute that has gone close to a month without electricity affecting students’ learning and studies.

Mr Tembo is disappointed to learn that the management at the institute has been failing to buy electricity units, despite students paying their tuition fees.

The District Commissioner in an interview at his office on Wednesday expressed disappointment that the students’ dormitories are in a poor condition and no power.

The status quo makes students to study in the dark ahead of their December examinations.

Lack of beds and mattresses, poor condition of the dormitories, and classes and poor sanitation at the learning institution are among the issues that need attention.

“ Government is seriously looking into the plight of students at Ukwimi Trades Training Institute, including deciding on delinking it from the Petauke extension campus., “ he said.

Separating the Lusangazi campus from the Petauke one will assist the original campus in Lusangazi to develop.

As the situation stands, most of the development projects are being directed to the Petauke institute while the neglecting Ukwimi campus is in limbo.

Mr Tembo revealed that he had engaged the institute management over the matter adding that the units have since been bought.

When contacted for a comment, Ukwimi Trades Training Institute Principal Daniel Nyirenda, who is based at Petauke Campus declined to comment on the matter.

