A 56-year- old woman of Chisangano Village in Mpango area of Chongwe district in Lusaka Province, has allegedly been murdered by her 28 year old son.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale who confirmed the incident in a statement stated that the deceased has been identified as Ruth Nyanvula and is believed to have been murdered on 22 November around 23:00 hours near Mpango Secondary School by the suspect identified as Joshua Bwalya.

Mr Mwale said Police received information from the Head Teacher of the School who earlier received a report from a pupil of the same school who narrated that he heard the deceased shouting for help in her house which is located near boarding houses on the particular night and he and other boarders failed to go to the deceased’s house as the noise lasted for a short time.

He disclosed that on November 23, 2022 at 08:00 hours, the Head Teacher and the pupils in the company of other members of the community went to the deceased’s house and did not find the deceased at home but saw the suspect coming from a nearby bush with blood stains all over his body.

Mr Mwale said the suspect was then asked where the deceased was and responded that she had gone for business errands but when the house was opened, a pool of blood was discovered on the floor which prompted the Head Teacher to call the Police.

He stated that Police officers rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect who later led them to the nearby bush about 900 meters away from the deceased’s house where he demonstrated how he dragged the deceased after killing her in her own house.

Mr Mwale said the body of the deceased which has since been deposited in Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination was found dismembered and burnt state before it was buried.

He revealed the suspect is currently detained in Police custody and investigations on the matter have been instituted.