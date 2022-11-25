9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Give Chipenzi a Chance, MPs Urged

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics Give Chipenzi a Chance, MPs Urged
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has urged Members of Parliament to give McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis a chance to preside over the affairs of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and prove themselves.

Mr Mwanza said he will write to Parliament and appear before a Parliamentary Committee to support the ratification of Mr Chipenzi and Mrs Zaloumis in spite of the divided social media opinion over their appointment.

“Mr Chipenzi has immensely contributed to the growth of our democratic culture by offering dissenting opinions which, at times, has mistakenly been construed as partisan but such opinions and the tolerance the previous regime exercised towards his statements are what has kept our nascent democracy to keep growing,” he said.

He said the fact that Mr Chipenzi had been consistent in his criticism against the injustices perpetrated by Commission in the past, the appointment makes him a good candidate to remedy the injustices the Commission has been committing and continues to commit.

“In the last regime, we have had examples of persons such as lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya who had previously been inclined to the Patriotic Front and were appointed to various Commissions but they still went ahead to perform their duties diligently and remained critical against those who appointed them,” he said

Mr Mwanza has since encouraged President Hichilema to demonstrate that his appointments are meritorious and part of the process of promoting national unity and healing by widening his appointments to Zambians from all regions who are committed to providing a service to this country without looking at political affiliations or inclinations.

Previous articleCompetition Commission investigating clear beer cartels in the country

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Give Chipenzi a Chance, MPs Urged

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has urged Members of Parliament to give McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis a chance to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Linyungandambo resurrects the Barotseland agreement issue, tells HH that time has come to separate from Zambia

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 36
The Linyungandambo Busile, a group that is advocating for the separation of Barotseland from Zambia has written to President Hakainde Hichilema demanding that he...
Read more

President Hichilema Never Met Any Judges At His House To Discuss The Case Involving PF Lawmakers, State House Tells Court

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
PRESIDENTIAL senior private secretary Alfred Chipoya and MUVI television journalist Innocent Phiri have testified in a case Patriotic Front chairperson for information and publicity...
Read more

Police Briefly detain and release Citizens First President Harry Kalaba for allegedly holding an illegal meeting

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
Police on the Copperbelt have briefly detained and released Citizens First President Harry Kalaba for allegedly holding an illegal meeting in Kalulushi District. Mr. Kalaba...
Read more

UPND Engaging In Selective Bidding to favour friends – Canisius Banda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has engaged in selective bidding which they condemned and attacked while in opposition to give business to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.