9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Liquid fertiliser distribution starts in Northern province

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Liquid fertiliser distribution starts in Northern province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Geoveda Lenders Limited, a company that produces natural boosters and organic fertiliser, has flagged off the distribution of liquid fertiliser for Northern Province.

Acting Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Lewis Mwape, who officiated at the distribution exercise in Kasama, said government was ready to partner with the private sector organisations which are interested in the welfare of the Zambian people.

Mr Mwape said companies such as Geoveda Lenders Limited which manufactures and processes organic products such as liquid fertiliser, are of great benefit to Zambian farmers.

He noted that organic fertiliser has an added advantage that will attract farmers because it is affordable, improves soil texture, increases the soil’s water retention abilities and stimulates healthy root development.

He added that organic fertiliser is a game changer to agriculture as it will reduce the cost of buying synthetic fertiliser.

Mr Mwape said public private partnerships have created more jobs for the youth.

He has since encouraged other scientists to come up with initiatives that will promote the green economy.

And Geoveda Lenders Limited Regional Coordinator, Felix Chiwela, said the demand for organic fertiliser is overwhelming hence the need for increased production of such fertilisers.

Mr Chiwela however said his company was facing transportation challenges to get the fertilizer to the users.

And a youth, Alice Phiri, has commended Geoveda Lenders Limited for creating job opportunities for the young people in the province.

Previous article58 year old Chongwe woman murdered by own son

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Liquid fertiliser distribution starts in Northern province

Geoveda Lenders Limited, a company that produces natural boosters and organic fertiliser, has flagged off the distribution of liquid...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Students at Ukwimi Trades study in the dark ahead of December exams

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Lusangazi District Commissioner Mike Tembo has intervened in a crisis at Ukwimi Trades Training Institute that has gone close to a month without electricity...
Read more

Hichilema to witness the graduation of adopted daughter in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema is on Friday this week expected to grace a graduation ceremony at Chipata Teachers’ College in Eastern Province where he will...
Read more

The Local Government Service Commission 16 Human Resource Management Committees in Western Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Local Government Service Commission – LGSC has established 16 Human Resource Management Committees in Western Province to perform delegated functions on behalf of...
Read more

Enhanced communication on sexual health key to reducing teen pregnancies – PS

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Paul Thole says enhancing communication on sexual health by spreading adequate information on preventive measures will help resolve the escalating...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.