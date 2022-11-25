Geoveda Lenders Limited, a company that produces natural boosters and organic fertiliser, has flagged off the distribution of liquid fertiliser for Northern Province.

Acting Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Lewis Mwape, who officiated at the distribution exercise in Kasama, said government was ready to partner with the private sector organisations which are interested in the welfare of the Zambian people.

Mr Mwape said companies such as Geoveda Lenders Limited which manufactures and processes organic products such as liquid fertiliser, are of great benefit to Zambian farmers.

He noted that organic fertiliser has an added advantage that will attract farmers because it is affordable, improves soil texture, increases the soil’s water retention abilities and stimulates healthy root development.

He added that organic fertiliser is a game changer to agriculture as it will reduce the cost of buying synthetic fertiliser.

Mr Mwape said public private partnerships have created more jobs for the youth.

He has since encouraged other scientists to come up with initiatives that will promote the green economy.

And Geoveda Lenders Limited Regional Coordinator, Felix Chiwela, said the demand for organic fertiliser is overwhelming hence the need for increased production of such fertilisers.

Mr Chiwela however said his company was facing transportation challenges to get the fertilizer to the users.

And a youth, Alice Phiri, has commended Geoveda Lenders Limited for creating job opportunities for the young people in the province.