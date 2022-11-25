Power Dynamos host Forest Rangers this Saturday knowing victory this weekend will keep them on top of the log. But Power coach Mwenya Chepepo has warned that the team is still not the finished article despite its current status.

Power appropriately went top of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League table last Saturday following a 1-0 away win over arch-rivals Nkana in the first instalment of this season’s Kitwe derby.

The six-time Zambian champions lead on 28 points and enjoy a one-point lead over holders Red Arrows who are second after fourteen matches played and four to go before the mid-season break.

“You know, this a process. We are still building a team,” Chipepo said.

“This is not the Power Dynamos you used to know previously, the one you used to call ‘Power 90′.

“So as time goes on, you will see people changing, you will see people coming and you will see the good flair of football.

“For now, we are happy but we are not yet where we want to be yet.”

But Power has arrived where they are right now after three successive league wins.

Power have been fueled by the goals of striker Kennedy Musonda who is enjoying his best form since arriving at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe in 2020.

Musonda is currently the league’s top scorer with 9 goals heading into Week 15.

And visiting Forest is hoping to rebound after a shock 2-1 home loss in Ndola last Sunday to 9th-placed Green Eagles.

It was 5th placed Forests’ second league loss of the season.

Forests’ visit to Arthur Davies will be about a massive litmus test in their bid to recover from that defeat after starting the season with an eight-match unbeaten run before posting two defeats in their last six matches.

Meanwhile, a bruised Nkana head to Lusaka this Saturday where the fifth from bottom giants face 11th-placed Napsa Stars.

Conspicuously missing on the bus to Lusaka is Nkana striker Alex Ngonga who is suspended after his bizarre behaviour when he was substituted in the 75th minute of the Kitwe derby.

Ngonga tore his Nkana jersey and wildly kicked SuperSport TV’s boom microphone that was positioned at the touchline.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 15 FIXTURES

26/11/2022

FC MUZA-Nkwazi

Buildcon-Zanaco

Power Dynamos-Forest Rangers

Green Eagles-Prison Leopards

Zesco United-Nchanga Rangers

Lumwana Radiants-Red Arrows

Kabwe Warriors-Green Buffaloes

Napsa Stars-Nkana

27/11/2022

Kansanshi Dynamos-Chambishi