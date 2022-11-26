The Save Africans-Ukraine has called for an independent United Nations – UN investigation into the death of a 23 years old Zambian student on the battlefield in the Russia Ukraine war.

The Save Africans-Ukraine has learned with great dismay of the death of an African student from Zambia in combat in Ukraine, Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda, who was serving a prison sentence on the outskirts of Moscow in Russia, and died on September 22, 2022 in Ukraine, according to a Zambian government statement, and the authorities in that country say they have asked Moscow for an explanation of the circumstances of his death.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Save Africans-Ukraine, Coordinator Etonam Ahianyo strongly condemning the death of Lemekhani Nyirenda, a nuclear engineering student on a battlefield in Ukraine, the organisation has urged the UN to launch an independent investigation to get to the bottom of this tragedy.

“Among the many issues we are concerned about, we are particularly interested in knowing how the student who was supposed to be in custody in Russia ended up in Ukraine and how he died there,” Etonam Ahianyo said

The Coordinator disclosed that the Save Africans-Ukraine has also asked the UN to commission a report that will take stock of the situation of African and third country nationals in Ukraine and Russia, as they would like to know whether Africans are being forcibly recruited to fight, or whether any are trapped in war zones or detained in prisons in both countries during the conflict.

Etonam Ahianyo added that the UN organisation confirmed on November 17, 2022 that it had received the request for an investigation from Save Africans-Ukraine, and it is therefore important for them that the UN expedites its investigations with the Russian and Ukrainian parties in order to establish responsibility so that this death does not go unpunished.

Additionally, in a separate letter, the Save Africans-Ukraine called on the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents to cooperate fully with the investigations to establish the truth.

“We have also called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to use their power to ensure the safety and integrity of all African and third country nationals on their respective soil and in areas under the control of their forces,” Etonam Ahianyo stated

The Save Africans-Ukraine is an initiative of the Swiss-based association “Causes Oubliées/Forgotten Causes”, which assists Africans and other non-Ukrainian nationals fleeing war and defends their interests throughout Europe.

