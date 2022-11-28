Kansanshi Dynamos suffered their first loss since coach Boyd Mulwanda returned from Zambia U23 duty when a resurgent Chambishi FC beat them 3-2 at home on Sunday.

Kansanshi came into the match on a four-match unbeaten run since the ever-thoughtful Mulwanda ‘s return in a spell he has overseen two wins and as many draws in an overall five-match unbeaten run.

Mulwanda spent over a fortnight in October away on Zambia U23 duty where he is the team’s assistant coach during the national sides’ 2023 U23 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi found themselves trailing three-nil at halftime when Innocent Kahsita put Chambishi ahead in the 14th minute, then Andy Boyeli converted a 26th minute penalty and Malani Gondwe add the final goal in the 36th minute.’

Bruce Musakanya cut the margin in the 47th minute and Kansanshi then benefitted from a Boyeli own-goal in the 67th minute to hand the hosts their first loss since Zesco United beat them 3-1 away in Ndola on October 22.

It was a huge statement by Chambishi who ensured that last weekend’s 2-0 home win over nine-time champions Zesco United 2-0 was no fluke that also came after a 2-1 away victory over Napsa Stars.

Chambishi jumped from 15th to 11th on 19 points, one point and a spot behind Zesco after 15 games played.

Kansanshi on the other hand dropped from 6th to 8th on 21 points.