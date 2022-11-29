Chief Justice Mumba Malila has called on responsiveness and accountability in the Judiciary in order to expedite the offloading of cases in the Courts of law.

The Chief Justice says the Judiciary is holding the 2022 Judicial Conference tomorrow in a quest to review the operations of the Judiciary.

Dr Malila observed that the Judicial Conference is critical to the Judiciary as it is a platform where issues affecting the Judiciary are tackled in a bid to enhance professionalism and accountability among legal practitioners.

Speaking upon arrival in Livingstone for the official opening of the Conference tomorrow, Dr Malila also disclosed that the Judiciary is introducing Information Communication Technology (ICT) for speedy disposal of cases in the Courts of law.

He explained that ICT is the sure way to improve the services of the Judiciary as communication is the catalyst for development in the country and beyond.

The Judicial Conference is an annual event in the Judiciary calendar whose objective is to reflect on matters affecting the Judiciary.