The acting Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia, Roy Ngulube has clarified that Speaker of the National assembly Nelly Mutti was not biased in her ruling when she allowed for questions on November 18, 2022 that were already addressed the previous day in a ministerial statement.

Mr Ngulube explained that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane rendered a ministerial statement in the house on the engagement of private firms to audit the procurement of goods and services so that the government can ascertain its debt to the suppliers.

Mr Ngulube said that, the following day during Vice Presidents’ question time, two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition Patriotic Front Party, asked questions on the same subject matter as of ministerial statement.

The acting Clerk indicated that although the two questions were inadmissible under the rules of the Assembly, the Speaker used her sole discretion to admit the questions.

He added that Ms Mutti was on terra firma and within her jurisdiction, as she only acted and curtailed the debate on the said matter after another member of parliament attempted to ask a third question.

“The Speaker’s discretion to curtail debate should not in any way be understood to be an act of biasness on her part against any member including those of the PF,” Mr Ngulube stated.

He reiterated the Speaker’s duty is to ensure that the rules of the National Assembly are enforced without fear or favour so that the dignity and decorum of the Assembly is maintained.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by the National Assembly of Zambia Press Liaison Officer, Stephen Kawimbe, in response to the letter of complaint by PF MP to the Speaker of the National Assembly on November 22, 2022.