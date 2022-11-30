9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Dizmo collaborates with Xaven on ‘Itunte’

By staff
Dizmo unveils another hit single entitled, “Itunte!.” On This amapiano and hip-hop fused club banger features female vocalists XavenP Jr, and Kay Joe.

The music video was directed by Coopershots and Director Wamzy.

