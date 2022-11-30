Referees officiating in lower division leagues and women’s leagues on the Copperbelt are complaining over unpaid officiating fees by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

FAZ takes care of the fees for referees in the provincial leagues.

Some referees from the lower leagues on the Copperbelt say they have not been paid for the work done in the 2020/2021 season.

“Ba media please speak to FAZ on our behalf so that they can pay us allowances as lower league referees. FAZ owes us as far back as the 2021 to 2022 season. They owe us as much as 4,280 each,” one referee said anonymously.

“Yes it is true FAZ owe us match officiating fees as far back as last season,” another referee added.

When contacted, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala admitted that the association owes Copperbelt lower leagues referees money.

Kashala said Football House has disbursed the money that will be paid to the referees.

“Yes we owe them and I think we have started disbursing their funds. I think they are aware that we informed them a couple of days ago that we have resources to pay them now,” Kashala told Radio Icengelo News.

“We should have started last week Thursday or Friday disbursement of the money owed. FAZ just took responsibility for paying lower division referees out of good will. It is just to try and ease the burden of clubs but we are not mandated to do that. It is not our mandate to pay referees but the Andrew Kamanga led FAZ executive just extended help to the clubs,” he said.

Kashala explained why FAZ has not paid referees on time.

“Look these are small amounts that are supported to be paid per game but it is not possible to pay on a weekly basis so we wait for the amount to accumulate so that we pay as a lump sum,” he said.

Kashala warned aggrieved referees against complaining to the media.

“Referees are members of FAZ and know the channel of communication. We want people that understand the process and the rules that govern the game they are involved with. If we have referees going to the media to complain I don’t think that is in order. They are going against FAZ, CAF and indeed FIFA statutes. So we should be able to have at least level minded individuals who are also free. As much as we know we owe them it is understood and it is acceptable. So it is in order to raise their concerns through various FAZ channels of communication and not to go to the media and use it as their mouthpiece. That puts FAZ in a bad light,” Kashala said.