9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Two schoolboys die in fatal road acciden

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Two schoolboys die in fatal road acciden
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The two boys aged nine of Chipyola compound in Lundazi district have died on the spot while another aged 10 is battling for his life in hospital after being hit by a Volvo truck.

The accident happened yesterday morning near Tigone dam as the three boys were walking to school.

Eastern Province Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii confirmed the death of the accident to ZANIS in Lundazi.

Mr Liywali named the two boys who died on spot as Kaunda Madela who sustained internal injuries and Lusungu Mwale who had a deep cut on the leg and head injuries.

He named the other boy who is in hospital as Clement Phiri.

Mr Liywali said Clement sustained a deep cut on the forehead and a fractured left shoulder.

Earlier, information indicated that the third boy had also died but it has emerged he is still alive but in critical condition, and arrangements are being made to evacuate him to Chipata for specialist treatment.

“Involved was a Volvo Truck registration number MARK BAR 6778 and trailer number ALV 6069 which was being driven by Thomas Chanda aged 25 of Zingalume Compound Lusaka, carrying Five 5 passengers on board and all of them have escaped unhurt,” he said.

The Commanding Officer revealed that the accident was caused due to excessive speed, hence the driver lost control and hit the pedestrians who were in front of the motor vehicle on the left lane.

The bodies of the two deceased boys have been deposited in Lundazi Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the driver has been detained in police custody.

Previous articleKitwe Farmers run out of Maize Seeds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Two schoolboys die in fatal road acciden

The two boys aged nine of Chipyola compound in Lundazi district have died on the spot while another aged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia, Malawi exchange incarcerated nationals

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia and Malawi have exchanged their nationals who were incarcerated in correctional centres of their respective countries for various crimes. Nine inmates who were incarcerated...
Read more

Gender Division undertakes gender audit in workplaces

General News Chief Editor - 3
A Team of officers from Gender Division under Cabinet Office is currently in Muchinga Province to conduct a gender audit in selected government departments....
Read more

Expanded CDF Can Help Zambia Achieve SDGS In Wash Sector – Wateraid

General News Chief Editor - 1
WaterAid Zambia says Zambia can accelerate progress towards meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and National Development Goals (NDGs) if it uses the Expanded Constituency...
Read more

23 years old garden boy arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a couple of Kasupe area

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Police have arrested a 23 years old garden boy in connection with the alleged murder of a couple of Kasupe area in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.