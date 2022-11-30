The two boys aged nine of Chipyola compound in Lundazi district have died on the spot while another aged 10 is battling for his life in hospital after being hit by a Volvo truck.

The accident happened yesterday morning near Tigone dam as the three boys were walking to school.

Eastern Province Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii confirmed the death of the accident to ZANIS in Lundazi.

Mr Liywali named the two boys who died on spot as Kaunda Madela who sustained internal injuries and Lusungu Mwale who had a deep cut on the leg and head injuries.

He named the other boy who is in hospital as Clement Phiri.

Mr Liywali said Clement sustained a deep cut on the forehead and a fractured left shoulder.

Earlier, information indicated that the third boy had also died but it has emerged he is still alive but in critical condition, and arrangements are being made to evacuate him to Chipata for specialist treatment.

“Involved was a Volvo Truck registration number MARK BAR 6778 and trailer number ALV 6069 which was being driven by Thomas Chanda aged 25 of Zingalume Compound Lusaka, carrying Five 5 passengers on board and all of them have escaped unhurt,” he said.

The Commanding Officer revealed that the accident was caused due to excessive speed, hence the driver lost control and hit the pedestrians who were in front of the motor vehicle on the left lane.

The bodies of the two deceased boys have been deposited in Lundazi Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the driver has been detained in police custody.