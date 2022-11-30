9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sports
Zambia Kick off COSAFA Women's U17 Title Defence

Defending champions Zambia on Thursday face Botswana as the COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship will kick-off at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi.

The COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship is part of the football competition at the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.

The Young Shepolopolo will seek to retain the crown they won in Maseru 12 months ago.

Zambia takes on Botswana in their Group B opener at 12h00.

Zambia coach Naomi Phiri has managed to retain seven players from the 2021 championship, including Player of the Tournament Lubasi Pumulo and Lucy Kajiya, who won the Golden Boot.

Comoros are the other team in Group B and will only be in action on Saturday against Botswana.

Meanwhile, hosts Malawi will tackle South Africa in the 13h30 kick off match at the same venue.

