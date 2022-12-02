9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 2, 2022
Contractors who abandoned project works to refund Government – Mwanakampwe

Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says contractors who were engaged to construct district administrations in Ngabwe, Chisamba and Luano should be brought to account for the money they were paid because they abandoned the works.

Mr Mwanakampwe said in an interview with ZANIS that government should claim a refund if the work done does not commensurate the monies they were paid.

He stated that some of the contractors engaged to construct public infrastructure were paid 20 percent of the contract sums while others were paid full amounts but have not delivered the works.

Mr Mwanakampwe e observed that the works are stored for a long time.

“We have asked the Ministry of Infrastructure to do a thorough audit of who these companies are, because they were centrally contracted by the Ministry and Provincial administration was not involved,” he said.

Mr Mwanakampwe said that he has written to the Ministry of infrastructure to probe such contractors to determine if the works done consummate to the money they were paid.

He said that all contractors that have not shown seriousness to government infrastructure projects are not given new contractors.

“This could be the reason that President Hakainde Hichilemsa says that contractors must be domiciled in the district so that contractors can be easily located when they fail to deliver. These contracts were given to people who are in Lusaka, people who are on the Copperbelt who we cannot locate,” he said.

Mr Mwanakampwe said the Provincial administration will work with the district administrations, councils and Members of Parliament to put up remedial measures.

The Permanent Secretary said: “In Luano, the first contractor who was paid 20 percent of the contract sum but he abandoned the works, it was later given to another contractor who was also paid the 20 percent and also abandoned the works. These are pure acts of negligence.”

