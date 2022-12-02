9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 2, 2022
Updated:

Pompi unveils latest music video ‘Strong Name’

By staff
staff

Pompi

Gospel singer Pompi unveils the official music video for his latest single “Strong Name“. This is the first single off his forthcoming studio album titled “Pole Pole“. The song was produced by Mag44 , mixed and mastered by Ian Chitundu. The music video was directed by Geo Musiwa.

