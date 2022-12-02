2022/2023 FAZ Super League leaders Power Dynamos this Saturday visit Prison Leopards at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe where they battle to end a 19-year away winless run.

Power trace their last away win over Prison to August 2003.

That season, Power thumped the then-promoted Prison Leopards 4-1 away to complete a double over them after winning the first leg 3-2 in Kitwe as the Kabwe side made a quick return to Division One before returning in 2020.

Since then, Power has collected one loss and a draw in Kabwe against Prison.

Meanwhile, this will also Mwenya Chipepo’s first return to Prison as Power coach whom he left in 2021 to join Indeni and later on moved to Arthur Davies Stadium in October last year.

Victory will see Power move to 32 points to keep defending champions and second-placed Red Arrows at bay where they are currently placed on 29 and 27 points respectively after 15 rounds of matches played.

A draw or win will also firmly consolidate Power’s 2023 ABSA Cup spot that they sealed with three games to spare before the mid-season cutoff point in the middle of a four-match unbeaten run in which they have secured three wins and a draw.

Power has not played in the ABSA Cup since reaching the 2018 semifinals.

Meanwhile, Prison is fourth on 25 points and come into the match after a 2-1 away loss at Green Eagles that ended their four-match unbeaten run.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 16

02/12/2022

Zanaco-FC MUZA

Nkwazi-Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows-Green Eagles

Prison Leopards-Power Dynamos

Forest Rangers-Napsa Stars

Chambishi -Kabwe Warriors

Nchanga Rangers -Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkana-Zesco United

03/12/2022

Green Buffaloes-Buildcon