2022 COSAFA U17:Zambia beats Mozambique in Group Opener

Zambia launched their U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 | COSAFA Qualifier campaign with a 1-0 Group B win over Mozambique at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on Saturday.

The COSAFA Championship is being hosted at the Regional 5 games in Malawi.

Marcel Zimba scored the only goal of the match.

The Group B opener was decided 10 minutes into the second period when Zimba provided a neat finish to secure the three points for his side.

Zambia will also tackle Seychelles and South Africa in Group B.

Meanwhile, Aaron Phiri put up a good performance to get voted Player of the match as Zambia beat Mozambique.

The Malawi Games are being used as qualifiers for U17 AFCON Algeria 2023.

