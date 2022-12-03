Ministry of Information and Media (MIM) Director – Spokesperson, Thabo Kawana has implored public service workers in the country to concentrate on implementing the government’s developmental agenda and avoid being involved in partisan politics.

Mr Kawana said public service workers should heed and embrace President Hakainde Hichilema’s olive branch extended to civil servants and all Zambians across the political divide to work together for the betterment of the country.

Mr Kawana explained that President Hichilema wants public service workers to continue with their mandate of implementing the “New Dawn” government policies and programmes aimed at bettering the welfare of Zambians.

The Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson said this when he called on Chirundu District Commissioner, Patrick Kasambila at his office yesterday.

He reminded public service workers in the country to be loyal to the government of the day and help the “new Dawn” government to actualize its developmental agenda seamlessly.

Mr Kawana pointed out that it is an inescapable and solemn duty of the civil servants to ensure that various Presidential pronouncements and developmental projects are accomplished as scheduled.

And in response, Chirundu District Commissioner, Patrick Kasambila praised the government for investing heavily in various developmental projects in the district especially in the social sector in line with the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) and the Vision 2030.

Mr Kasambila said government places high premium on the agriculture sector as the engine of national development hence its decision to quicken the delivery of agro inputs under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for the 2022/2023 farming season.

Mr Kasambila however appealed to suppliers and those involved in the distribution of the subsidized agricultural inputs to ensure the inputs reach the farmers on time despite some glitches that have been identified.