9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

DEC advises against drug and substance abuse this festivity

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News DEC advises against drug and substance abuse this festivity
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Northern Province has urged youths in the region against engaging in drug and substance abuse during the festival season.

DEC Northern Region Commander Nebert Njovu advises youths to desist from drugs and substance abuse during the festivities as it may lead them to be in conflict with the law.

Mr. Njovu says youths should instead use the festive season to introspect on the goals they have set for themselves.

DEC Regional Commander in an interview on Friday urged the general public to avoid any form of drug and substances abuse to avoid committing crime.

“ The general public is also advised to committing crime, as any crime committed … there is drug abuse. Crime turns not to be far away from such societies,” he emphasised.

He advised youths to make themselves busy by taking part in many youth empowerment activities which the government has initiated.

Webster Chikalaba, a musician popularly known as Y-Celeb also appealed to the youths not to be swayed by peer pressure to start indulging in illicit activities.

Emphasising that community members should support the fight against drug abuse, Mr Chikalaba advised the general public to take part in the fight against drug and substance abuse and not leave it to security enforcement agencies.

The artist also advised youths not to imitate the behaviour of artists when on the stage stating that what they see is just costume and stage performance.

“ Stage performers should not be associated with drug abusers as it is just a way of entertaining the audience, “ he said.

Meanwhile, JVee Sounds Co-founder Jimmy Mukuka has called on upcoming musicians to emulate experienced artists in the industry by engaging in productive activities.

Previous articleGovernment to remove barriers hindering SME growth-Mubanga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

DEC advises against drug and substance abuse this festivity

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Northern Province has urged youths in the region against engaging in drug...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2 Chalala ‘abductors’, ‘rapists’ appear in court facing 53 charges

General News Chief Editor - 4
FOLLOWING their arrest in October this year, the two suspects accused of abducting 13 young women appeared in court facing over 50 charges. On...
Read more

COP27: Zambia picked to receive financing under Climate Investment Funds‘s Nature, People and Climate platform

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) will extend $350 million in financing and other support for nature-based solutions in nine countries including Zambia under its...
Read more

Police have sealed crime routes in Eastern Province – IG

General News Chief Editor - 0
Security wings in the Eastern province have sealed routes that were being used for human trafficking crimes, while other crimes like aggravated robberies targeting...
Read more

Ukraine: Wagner group acknowledges the death of a Zambian recruited in prison

General News Chief Editor - 12
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin says a Zambian student who died in Ukraine had been fighting for his...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.