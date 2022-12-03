Four players and a coach from FAZ second division women’s league club Solwezi Academy Queens FC have died in a road traffic accident.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) spokesperson Sydney Mungala confirmed the incident in a statement released on Saturday.

Mungala said the accident occurred at around 04h00 on Saturday morning between Mkushi and Mpika when Solwezi Academy was on their way to play FAZ women’s National League fixture against Mpika Doves.

“FAZ has received with deep shock news of the death of four Solwezi Academy Queens players and a coach,” Mungala said.

“Solwezi Academy Queens were on their way to Mpika for a FAZ Women’s National League when their bus got involved in an accident.

“The injured players and coaches have been rushed to Mkushi General Hospital.”

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has also passed his condolences to the club and bereaved families.

“We will liaise with the health authorities and families on the status of the injured persons and explore the possibilities of making the burden lighter,” Kamanga said.

“The office of the General Secretary is working with our provincial leadership to provide the necessary support to the victims.”