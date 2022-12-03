9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kalela Dance of Northern Province inscribed on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Kalela Dance of Northern Province inscribed on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural...
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Kalela Dance of Northern Zambia has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Orgainistaion (UNESCO) List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at the on-going 17th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee on the 2003 ICH Convention in Rabat, Morocco.

In a press statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe said this recognition will bring feasibility not only to the dance troupe alone but also to market the country internationally.

He said the Kalela Dance troupe will now be on the UNESCO List of ICH for the 2003 Convention on ICH.

Mr Kalembwe added this will also increase attention for documentation and research and increased Cultural Tourism for the Dance Element.

He explained that historically, the Kalela dance originated on the Bangweulu Swamps, in Luapula Province, in the colonial times and was adopted on the Copperbelt by mine workers.

“From that time, the dance became domesticated for entertainment at the chief’s palaces, during traditional ceremonies, funerals, harvest celebrations and any other important occasions,” Mr Kalembwe said.

Mr Kalembwe noted that Zambia now has five elements on the list that includes Gule Wamkulu, Makishi, Mooba and Budima Dances and Songs.

Kalela is a kind of dance drill formation in which the dancers normally form two or three lines as they dance forwards and backwards as they sing to the drum sounds.

Previous articleActualise President Hichilema’s pronouncements-Kawana

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Kalela Dance of Northern Province inscribed on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Kalela Dance of Northern Zambia has been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Orgainistaion (UNESCO) List...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to remove barriers hindering SME growth-Mubanga

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga, says government will remove all the barriers that hinder the growth and flourishing of small...
Read more

ZCCM-IH still has shares in Kansanshi Mining PLC – Kasanda

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government has refuted social media reports that ZCCM Investments Holdings (ZCCM-HI) has sold its shares in Kansanshi Mining Plc. Minister of Information and Media...
Read more

Weaning off old FISP recipients to benefit more vulnerable farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo Phiri says weaning off some farmers under the Farmer Input Support programme (FISP) who have been benefiting from the programme...
Read more

First Lady didn’t use Gulfstream jet-Kalabo

Economy Support Editor - 11
Cabinet Office has refuted social media allegations that First Lady Mutinta Hichilema used the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) owned GulfStream G650 Presidential Jet to travel...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.