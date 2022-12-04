Four accident victims from Solwezi Queens Academy who were seriously injured have been evacuated to Lusaka for further medical attention at the University Teaching Hospital.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said other players and technical staff that had minor injuries were discharged from Mkushi District Hospital and taken back to Solwezi.

Kamanga disclosed that the victims that were evacuated aboard a Zambia Air Force plane are Emeriana Melitu, Mwandu Musonda, Regina Sanduke, and Ruth Chinyama.

Kamanga has thanked government through the Ministry of Youth, Art and Sports and the ministry of health for facilitating the evacuation of the patients.

“The four players have been flown to Lusaka on recommendation from the medics and we are grateful that government has made this possible through the ministry of sports and their health counterparts,” he said.

Kamanaga added that the association’s General Secretary Adrian Kashala travelled to Mkushi to coordinate the dispatch of the bodies to Solwezi and also the survivors who are out of danger back to their bases.

“FAZ will take up the costs for the burial of the deceased but will work closely with families and the provincial leadership,” he said.

The Solwezi Queens Academy bus was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday morning along the Serenje-Mpika road whilst the team was heading to Mpika for a Week Four fixture with Mpika Doves.

The accident happened along the Great North Road (Mkushi-Mpika) around 04:00 hours when Solwezi Queens were on their way to play Mpika Doves in a FAZ women's National League fixture.