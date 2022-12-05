Defending champions Zambia advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship afternoon thumping Comoros 10-0 in their second Group B match in Malawi on Monday

The Young Shepolopolo scored through Lubasi Pumulo, Blessing Zangose Zulu, Esther Musialela, Jessy Zulu, Harriet Matipa and Tricia Mabamba.

Pumulo and Matipa registered a hat trick each.

The Zambian girls are through to the semi-finals as Group B winners and will meet Group A runners-up on 7 December.

Zambia thrashed Botswana 5-0 in the opener of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi last Thursday

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship is part of the football competition at the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.