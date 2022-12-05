Four Solwezi Queens Academy FC players who were injured in a team bus accident last Saturday have been evacuated from Mpika to Lusaka.

A coach and four Solwezi Queens players died in the accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning outside Mpika where they were heading for a FAZ Women’s Division 1 league fixture against Mpika Doves.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform the football community and stakeholders that four accident victims from Solwezi Queens Academy who were seriously injured have been evacuated to Lusaka,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has thanked government through the Ministry of Youth, Art and Sports and their health counterparts for facilitating the evacuation of the critically ill patients.

“The quartet that was evacuated aboard a Zambia Flying Doctor Service plane are Emeriana Melitu, Mwandu Musonda, Regina Sanduke and Ruth Chinyama.”

Meanwhile, FAZ will all the funeral bills of the accident victims.

“In the meantime, we have dispatched our General Secretary to Mkushi to coordinate the dispatch of the bodies to Solwezi and also the survivors who are out of danger back to their bases,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

“FAZ will take up the costs for burial of the deceased but will work closely with families and the provincial leadership.”