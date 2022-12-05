9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Four Solwezi Queens Accident Survivors Flown to Lusaka

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Four Solwezi Queens Accident Survivors Flown to Lusaka
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Four Solwezi Queens Academy FC players who were injured in a team bus accident last Saturday have been evacuated from Mpika to Lusaka.

A coach and four Solwezi Queens players died in the accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning outside Mpika where they were heading for a FAZ Women’s Division 1 league fixture against Mpika Doves.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform the football community and stakeholders that four accident victims from Solwezi Queens Academy who were seriously injured have been evacuated to Lusaka,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has thanked government through the Ministry of Youth, Art and Sports and their health counterparts for facilitating the evacuation of the critically ill patients.

“The quartet that was evacuated aboard a Zambia Flying Doctor Service plane are Emeriana Melitu, Mwandu Musonda, Regina Sanduke and Ruth Chinyama.”
Meanwhile, FAZ will all the funeral bills of the accident victims.

“In the meantime, we have dispatched our General Secretary to Mkushi to coordinate the dispatch of the bodies to Solwezi and also the survivors who are out of danger back to their bases,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

“FAZ will take up the costs for burial of the deceased but will work closely with families and the provincial leadership.”

Previous articleChurch Mother Bodies distance themselves calls supporting the return of Vedanta Resources

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Four Solwezi Queens Accident Survivors Flown to Lusaka

Four Solwezi Queens Academy FC players who were injured in a team bus accident last Saturday have been evacuated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

2022 COSAFA U17:Zambia beats Mozambique in Group Opener

Sports sports - 0
Zambia launched their U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 | COSAFA Qualifier campaign with a 1-0 Group B win over Mozambique at the Bingu National...
Read more

Power Dynamos Open Four-Point Lead, Nkana Stunt Zesco

Sports sports - 0
It was a good day for the two Kitwe giants with league leaders Power Dynamos opening a four point lead following a rare away...
Read more

Four Solwezi Womens Academy FC Players and Coach Die in Bus Accident

Sports sports - 0
Four players and a coach from FAZ second division women’s league club Solwezi Academy Queens FC have died in a road traffic accident. Football Association...
Read more

Power Dynamos Battle to End 19-Year Away Winless Run at Prison Leopards

Sports sports - 0
2022/2023 FAZ Super League leaders Power Dynamos this Saturday visit Prison Leopards at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe where they battle to end a 19-year...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.