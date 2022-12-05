9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 5, 2022
Headlines
It is shocking for UPND to blame PF for late distribution of fertilizer and other farming inputs

By Chief Editor
Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa has expressed shock that the UPND is blaming the PF for late distribution of fertilizer and other farming inputs.

The New Dawn Administration has claimed that the delay in the distribution of the commodity is caused by “PF civil servants.”

Mr Sampa has wondered for how long the new administration will keep blaming their failures on the previous regime.
“For how long will the ‘blame it on PF’ be the answer to every failure to perform by the UPND in government? In 2021 it was it’s because we are using the PF budget they left. Now we in 2022 and under the first UPND coined budget from start to finish in about next 25 days and they still blaming the previous government,” he said.

“Next we have been hearing the blame game shift to civil servants even after firing whoever they claim was sympathizing with PF. They however still blaming ones they did not fire or ones they recruited themselves. As far as they are concerned, the national challenges are due to everybody except the very people (UPND) entrusted to govern Zambia.”

Mr Sampa said the late fertilizer distribution is mainly due to the overzealous Minister of Agriculture that wants to instantly change every process he found in the FISP.

“Changes in government systems is a gradual process and any ‘haste is waste’ (in the entire farming season in this case). At minimum the UPND government need to take full ownership of challenges encountered in governing a nation and citizens will understand,” he said.

“Running Boma is never a smooth ride. It will however not do to insist on the ‘blame game management methodology’. Can’t wait for them to soon start blaming God.”

Previous articleLoad-Shedding: Who is telling the Truth Between ZESCO and Minister Kapala

