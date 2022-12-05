9.5 C
Purchase of police vehicles using CDF starts in Monze

By Chief Editor
The government has approved the purchase of 1,000 vehicles for distribution to the Zambia Police Service across the country.

Inspector General of Police LEMMY Kajoba says the process of procuring more vehicles using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for Monze police command has started.

From the K25.7 million CDF allocation, five police vehicle procurement per constituencies has started.

The Inspector General Of Police said this in response to Monze District Commissioner Mwanza Malambo during a courtesy call.

Mr. Malambo noted lack of transport as one of the major challenges officers in uniform face to effectively carry out their duties in the District.

And the District Commissioner also suggested for refresher course for police for them to remain professional and upheld ethical standards and code of conduct.

