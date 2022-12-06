Two Cabinet ministers have visited the funeral house of former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube, who died on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo and Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba have also signed the book of condolences. The two ministers have consoled the late Mr Ngulube’s widow and his mother.

And Mr Kakubo said the deceased was a flexible and well informed person on diverse national issues. He has since called for unity among the people of Kabwe Central and Zambians at large in order to give the late Mr Ngulube a befitting farewell.

Meanwhile Tourism Minister, Rodney Sikumba, said Zambians should not politicize the late Mr Ngulube’s death but instead mourn him in a dignified manner.

The late former Kabwe Central Constituency MP also served as Deputy Government Chief Whip in parliament during the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.

