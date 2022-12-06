9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district has pledged to protect women and girls from all forms of gender based violence (GBV).

Senior chief Nkula said violence does not promote peace but deter development, noting that no meaningful dialogue can come out of disputes.

The traditional leader was speaking at his palace in Chinsali yesterday during the official launch of 16 days Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“I will not allow any form of GBV in my chiefdom, be it in urban or rural areas because it is detrimental to development,” he said.

The chief has since come up with traditional rules that have been attached to the allocation of land which every subject in his chiefdom has to read, understand and sign as consent to follow afterwards.

He said failure to abide by the rules will warrant the repossession of land.

Some of the rules are no wife battering, no early marriage and sharing of finances equally between spouses.

And Chinsali District Commissioner, Samson Muchemwa, said GBV has contributed to a number of deaths.

Mr Muchemwa said some of GBV cases go unreported due to fear of families breaking up.

He has since appealed to headmen, chairpersons and spouses to support the programme of Keeping Girls in School (KGS).

The Chinsali District Commissioner further said the government is committed to ensuring that girls receive quality education so that they too can contribute to the development of the country.

“Government will continue sensitising the community until social behaviuor is changed towards women and girls,” he said.

Mr Muchemwa also urged all Chinsali residents to take part in ending violence against women and girls irrespective of their area and location.

Speaking earlier, GBV Coordinator for Chief Nkulas’ Chiefdom, Grey Ngulube, said the area is experiencing a lot of physical violence between spouses.

Mr Ngulube said the type of GBV experienced is as a result of failure to provide necessities by the male folk.

The theme for this year’s 16 days of gender activism is “unite! activism to end violence against women and girls”.

Previous articlePay Back Money You Stole, Lusaka High Court Orders Kelvin Sampa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators

Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district has pledged to protect women and girls from all...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Contractors who abandoned project works to refund Government – Mwanakampwe

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says contractors who were engaged to construct district administrations in Ngabwe, Chisamba and Luano should be brought to...
Read more

UPND warns its membership against theft of inputs

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chikankata Constituency Coordinator, Daniel Bweupe, says the ruling party will not entertain any reports of theft of farming...
Read more

No pupil will seat on the floor next year – Akabeswa

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Government says it does not want to see any school going child sitting on the floor during lessons by 2023. Mongu District Commissioner,...
Read more

Zambia Police Service in Central Province warns Illegal Miners

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Police Service in Central Province sternly warned against illegal mining in the region saying culprits must vacate the mining sites or face...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.