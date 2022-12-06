Zambia booked a place in the semifinals of the U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 COSAFA Qualifier in Lilongwe on Monday evening with victory over Seychelles in Group B.

The Junior Chipolopolo routed 10-man Seychelles 7-1 to keep alive their hopes of qualifying to the AFCON.

Emmanuel Mwanza netted five goals in the match played in Lilongwe.

South Africa and Zambia now play for top spot in the pool with the former needing just a draw to secure it.

Zambia and South Africa now have six points at the top of the pool and cannot

The two qualifiers in Group A will be decided on Tuesday when Botswana meet Namibia at 12h00 in a winner-takes-all battle, though a draw will be enough to see Botswana advance.

Meanwhile, the two finalists in the competition, which also forms part of the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022, will qualify to the continental finals that will be held in Algeria in April.