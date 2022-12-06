9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government calls for an integrated approach in conserving nature

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Government calls for an integrated approach in conserving nature
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has implored communities to embrace an integrated approach in conserving the natural resources endowed in their respective localities.

Southern province forestry officer, Mercy Kandulu says there is need for massive sensitization among communities for them to appreciate the benefits of the resources in their localities.

Ms. Kandulu in an interview in Kalomo on Monday cited conservation of forest reserves that has resulted into financial benefits for ‘Carbon trading’ for communities of Chief Lwembe in Nyimba district of Eastern province and that of chief Bunda-Bunda of Rufunsa district in Lusaka province.

“ The said communities are undertaking some bio- Carbon Partners (BCP) fund such ventures under the global climate fund, “ she said.

She further urges communities to form community forestry management groups so that they benefit from such ventures.

An environmental multi-sectoral team led by the Centre for International Forest Research (CIFOR) is conducting a participatory mapping and biodiversity assessment survey in chief Chikanta, Sipatunyana and Siachitema of Kalomo.

The team comprises line government departments such as water affairs, livestock, chiefs affairs, council wildlife, forestry, Copperbelt university and other stakeholders.

And Mayoba ward councilor, Lewis Mantanyani has commended CIFOR for conducting the survey in the three chiefdoms of Kalomo which was tied up with sensitization meetings on sustainable use of natural resources and on an integrated landscape approach concept.

Previous articleThe Peace Zambia Enjoys Did Not Happen by Accident, We worked for it-VJ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government calls for an integrated approach in conserving nature

The government has implored communities to embrace an integrated approach in conserving the natural resources endowed in their...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Volunteers key to national development

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government says volunteers are key in Zambia's quest to attain the Sustainable Development Goals and poverty reduction. Minister of Community Development and Social...
Read more

The church should participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government

General News Chief Editor - 1
Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has affirmed the New Dawn Government’s commitment to working with the church for national development. Mr. Matambo said the church...
Read more

Purchase of police vehicles using CDF starts in Monze

General News Chief Editor - 5
The government has approved the purchase of 1,000 vehicles for distribution to the Zambia Police Service across the country. Inspector General of Police LEMMY Kajoba...
Read more

Dormant Construction Industry worries union

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Union of Building Engineering and General Workers (NUBEGW) has regretted the dormancy in the construction industry this year. NUBEGW General Secretary...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.