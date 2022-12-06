The government has implored communities to embrace an integrated approach in conserving the natural resources endowed in their respective localities.

Southern province forestry officer, Mercy Kandulu says there is need for massive sensitization among communities for them to appreciate the benefits of the resources in their localities.

Ms. Kandulu in an interview in Kalomo on Monday cited conservation of forest reserves that has resulted into financial benefits for ‘Carbon trading’ for communities of Chief Lwembe in Nyimba district of Eastern province and that of chief Bunda-Bunda of Rufunsa district in Lusaka province.

“ The said communities are undertaking some bio- Carbon Partners (BCP) fund such ventures under the global climate fund, “ she said.

She further urges communities to form community forestry management groups so that they benefit from such ventures.

An environmental multi-sectoral team led by the Centre for International Forest Research (CIFOR) is conducting a participatory mapping and biodiversity assessment survey in chief Chikanta, Sipatunyana and Siachitema of Kalomo.

The team comprises line government departments such as water affairs, livestock, chiefs affairs, council wildlife, forestry, Copperbelt university and other stakeholders.

And Mayoba ward councilor, Lewis Mantanyani has commended CIFOR for conducting the survey in the three chiefdoms of Kalomo which was tied up with sensitization meetings on sustainable use of natural resources and on an integrated landscape approach concept.