A mining economist in the Copperbelt Province has commended the government for shifting its tax collection model from the

dividend to the royalty method at Kansanshi Mine on its shares held by ZCCM-IH.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Professor Biemba Maliti, said the royalty model will enable the country to benefit from its

mineral resources.

Prof. Maliti explained that the dividend model can easily be manipulated to enable someone to declare losses every year to avoid issuing

dividends or under-declaring profits to reduce the value of dividends.

“Government should be commended for this bold decision as it will enable us to benefit from our mineral resources. As you may be aware, there has been an outcry from various stakeholders for a long time that the country is not getting enough from the mineral resources but I think this new model will now address this challenge,” he said.

He however said the royalty model should be extended to all mining companies where the government has shares through ZCCM-IH.

He said the royalty model should also be applied on all minerals other than copper.

Prof. Maliti however urged the government to be wary of any unscrupulous maneuvers aimed at depriving it of its accurate value from the mineral

resources.

Last week, the government announced the change of its revenue collection model at Kansanshi Mine from the dividend to the

royalty one to enable the country realise significant value from its stake in the mine.

Speaking when he met various mine unions in Kitwe on Friday last week, Mines and Mineral Resources Minister, Paul Kabuswe, said the government was

not getting full benefits from its shares in the mine under the dividend model hence its decision to shift from the earlier method.

And National Union of Miners and Allied Workers of Zambia (NUMAW) General Secretary, Stephen Mwaanga, said the royalty model that

has been adopted will ensure maximisation of value from the mining sectors.

Mr Mwaanga noted that the dividend model has failed to enable the government collect a fair share of profits from the mining companies.

He observed that most mining companies continuously declare losses, a situation he said may not have been a true reflection of their

operations.

“The royalty model is the best. Government will be guaranteed of its benefits from the mining companies whether they make profit or not, it

should have actually been implemented earlier,” Mr. Mwaanga said.