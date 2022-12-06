Vice President, Mutale Nalumango is expected in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire tomorrow, December 7, 2022 to attend the African Union (AU) High level meeting aimed at sharing experiences and way forward in addressing issues of nutrition on the continent.

Office of the Vice President Permanent Secretary for Administration LILLIAN KAPUSANA has confirmed this in an interview with ZANIS in Abidjan.

Mrs KAPUSANA said the Vice President is expected to, among other issues, reaffirm the commitments by President Hakainde Hichilema of ensuring food security in the country.

She said the Vice President will also join the platform to exchange ideas focused on the promotion of building resilience in food and nutrition as well as market Zambia on the achievements attained so far.

“Mrs Nalumango will address the challenges and milestones made in food and nutrition together with our cooperating partners who gave implemented projects in addressing issues of malnutrition and stunted growth in the country,” Ms Kapusana said.

The permanent secretary for Administration further says Mrs Nalumango will hold side engagements with other leaders.

Mrs KAPUSANA noted the importance of Zambia’s participation at the AU meeting to learn from countries that have succeeded in addressing challenges facing the fight against malnutrition.

Meanwhile, Mrs KAPUSANA has disclosed that 14 member countries are participating in a two-day meeting which includes governments, experts and cooperating partners.

The high level meeting has opened with participants reaffirming commitments on improving food and nutrition through agreements that will be signed during the course of the deliberations.