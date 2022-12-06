By Abraham Alinaswe Simpamba

Zambia is not personal to the holder, it is a sovereign state hence there is no monopoly of wisdom and knowledge it calls for concerted efforts to govern in order to develop this great nation and not a one-man show or a business entity aiming to make profits.

It’s been a year, and some months now Mr President and you have confirmed that one year is enough to make progress and threaten those in the system to have them replaced, citing that they are frustrating the process.

One thing you must understand is that, the moment you took the oath of office you told the country that you have inherited an empty coffer. Hence, the big question begs an answer. How many international trips have you undertaken so far and at what cost? With a view that you are marketing Zambia as if Zambia is a new country which is not known, yet the country has been in existence for 58 years now.

While the country is still grappling with so many challenges, for one year now without progress to uplift the social welfare and living standards at the list in one year we would have seen some improvements in some of the areas below;

In the health sector, where there is no Medicine and the situation is getting worse every day. The high cost of living. Agriculture sector farmers are not getting enough farming inputs starting from last year’s farming season. Energy sector where we have been slapped on our faces with high fuel prices and electricity tariffs, and pending load-shading which was claimed to have finished in one year. The highly pronounced 25.7 million CDF has no effect on the ground.

Looking at, the above hardships, your excellence how do you expect the system to respond because those people in the system are not immune to the hardships above? Or maybe those in the system are the ones influencing the monthly fuel pump price hike and the high price of farming inputs and other commodities on the market?

The introduction of free education and making desks in schools also the employment of civil servants it’s a good thing but does not mean you have given the Zambians all that it takes for us to survive. Moreover, when you talk about free education I could roughly say 80% of the people in urban setups are taking their children to private schools meaning they are not beneficiaries hence the high cost of living is affecting everyone.

What we need is to revamp the private sector which is the major employer because it plays a major role to build the economy unlike what you have done to give tax holidays to mining firms because whatever little we used to realize it was important to the growth of our country’s economy.

Hence blaming and holding those in the system accountable that the system is not responding simply shows that you are lacking what it takes to take this country to higher, highest. And the question is, why can’t Zambians hold you accountable as well? Because you are the CEO of this great nation mother Zambia to me it’s like you are the one who’s failing the system with your excellence.