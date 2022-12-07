A man believed to be in his 50s of Mulupusho Village in Chibombo District has been found dead in a graveyard.

Kakoma Ward Councilor Michelo Hankaya said the man was discovered yesterday by a passerby.

Mr Hankaya said in a telephone interview that the body of the deceased was found in a decomposed state and had a deep cut on the throat.

Councilor Hankaya said a knife was also found on the scene but it is not clear whether the man was murdered or committed suicide.

Mr Hankaya said police who visited the scene advised that the body be buried immediately and an autopsy be conducted later.

He said the deceased whom he identified as Vincent Ndlovu believed to be in his 50s, left home on Sunday to go and visit his children but never returned.

Central Province police Commissioner David Mukuka could not be reached for a comment as his phone went unanswered.