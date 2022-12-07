Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo has said the death of former Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwe Central Member of Parliament and lawyer Tutwa Ngulube should help Zambians to unite regardless of their political differences.

Mr. Nkombo was among scores of mourners that included sixth republican President Edgar Lungu who thronged Kabwe to pay their last respects to Mr. Ngulube who has been put to rest in Kabwe.

In his remarks during the funeral service at the United Church of Zambia in Kabwe, Mr. Nkombo, the UPND Mazabuka Member of Parliament, told mourners to deeply reflect on the death of Mr. Ngulube.

Mr. Nkombo further delivered a message of condolences from President Hakainde Hichilema to the bereaved family.

He echoed PF acting President Given Lubinda’s appeal that Mr. Ngulube should be mourned with honour and dignity.

“It is important to single out the members of the Central Committee from the Patriotic Front who through the acting party President Honourable Given Lubinda gave a message of encouragement to say we must at all costs send off Honourable Ngulube with dignity and honour. From this moment I stepped into this place I would feel dignity and honour. Thank you very much Honourable Lubinda. I bring the messages of deep condolences from the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, who is in Mwami as I speak. Mwami Border Post to commission a one stop border post with his counterpart President of Malawi. He sends his deeper sorrow and condolences to all of us who are gathered here more especially to the widow Mrs Ngulube. Mr. Ngulube’s department is a very serious loss to all of us,” Mr. Nkombo said.

“Those of us who experienced him could easily describe him in the following manner that a stranger is just that best friend you have never met before because that is what Honourable Ngulube was about. A little bit of an irritant at the point you meet him but had this golden smile and he had this humour that you could not ignore. He was an imposing human being. An imposing in a very positive way and was full of laughter. We must all agree that born in 1979 he is a very young person and that is what is most difficult for those of us who are slightly older than him and it gives us this immediate shock that around his death there are more questions than answers. There are more questions than answers but we must look up to our creator because everyone has got their junction, their designated day. This is a junction that is avoidable. It is really just a question of at what point do you meet that junction,” he said.

“From the President, he wishes that the departure of my young man Tutwa be one of the reasons why this country should bind itself together, to be more united than ever before. We should cease this opportunity sorrowful as it is, we must cease this opportunity to do some introspection, some deep reflection of this loss. I personally was a good friend of Tutwa, extremely good. May we use this loss not in vain but like I said before to bring ourselves closer to one another in our own political diversity,” Mr. Nkombo said.



Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda hailed Mr. Ngulube as a lawyer for all.

“In the PF he was a lawyer for all. He was always available to render his legal services to all his colleagues in the Patriotic Front. Tutwa handled many cases of our Members of Parliament whose seats had been petitioned. Tutwa handled many of the cases of the least amongst our members. Whenever there is a report of any of our members or cadres being arrested for whatever reason the first advocate to come to the mind of the party leadership would be Tutwa Sandani Ngulube. Whenever there was a report of our cadres being arrested we went to Tutwa. Today as we send him off to his heavenly Father we have many amongst us whose cases are still active in the courts of law and were being handled by Tutwa Ngulube,” Mr. Lubinda said.

Notable mourners included Minister of Transport Frank Tayali, Minister of Water Development Mike Mposha, lawyer Makebi Zulu, Mansa Central MP Chitalu Chilufya, PF presidential aspirant Geoffrey Mwamba, former Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga, former defence Minister Davies Chama, PF National Chairman Davies Mwila, PF President Aspirant Brian Mundubile and Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela.

