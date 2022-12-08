9.5 C
HH and Malawian President Chakwera launch the Mchinji- Mwami one-stop border post

President Hakainde Hichilema and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera yesterday launched the Mchinji- Mwami one-stop border post with President Hichilema describing the facility as of vital importance to the growth of the econominies of not only Zambia and Malawi but the region at large.

“This one-stop border post is of vital importance to the economies of Malawi and Zambia. It will ease the movement of goods not only between Zambia and Malawi but also other countries in the region,” said President Hichilema.

The event was attended by diplomats and representatives of several cooperating partners among them the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union, COMESA and traditional leaders from Zambia and Malawi.

The President hailed the longstanding relations between Zambia and Malawi and the need for the two sister republics to continue working together in improving the lives of the people through such joint ventures.

“We are one people and we need to invest jointly to grow the economies of our two countries,” said President Hichilema.

The President also observed that there were too many roadblocks on the roads on the Zambian side which slow down the movement of traffic between Zambia and Malawi and called on the Ministers of Home Affairs of the two countries to work together in finding ways of addressing the problem.

