9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

African Union High level Meeting closes in Cote D’Ivoire

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy African Union High level Meeting closes in Cote D'Ivoire
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

-Government leaders and stakeholders attending the Africa Union High Level meeting on nutrition in Abidjan, have unanimously adopted the Abidjan declaration of eighth December, 2022.

The Vice President of Cote D’Ivoire, Tiemoko Meyliet Kone says member states are satisfied with the strategic content on nutrition provided on the agenda.

Mr Kone said the deliberations of the meeting demonstrated the need for the continent to optimize and harness resources in order to navigate the challenges that member states are currently facing.

Mr Kone said this after the adoption of the declaration of Abidjan by AU member states.

He said there is urgent need for member states to accelerate and secure benefits in the area of food security and nutrition.

“Our human capital beginning with our children, our future depends largely on the issue of nutrition,” he said.

He observed that there are still people in various parts of Africa who are dying of hunger, a situation that needs to be changed.

And AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said the Abidjan declaration is a call for action to accelerate investment, implementation and coordination in an effort to scale up nutrition and food security in Africa.

Mr Mahamat said the declaration should also be a call for strong commitment to accelerating investment in agriculture, health, sanitation to ensure good nutrition for people on the continent.

He added that there is need to improve the quality of food by accelerating investment in relevant programmes for nations to have a healthy human capital.

Meanwhile, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Minata Samate outlined the contents of the Abidjan declaration saying the declaration was based on the preamble of the 2022 AU theme on nutrition.

Ms Samate acknowledged the efforts by the President of Cote D’Ivoire Alassane  Ouattara who proposed the theme to his counterparts at the 35th session of the African Union Assembly in Ethiopia this year in February.

She also commended the King of Lesotho, King Letsie the third, for championing nutrition specifically on actions undertaken to promote nutrition in Africa.

Ms Samate added that the declaration also highlights the role of champions, while emphasizing the need to act in order to end malnutrition on the African continent.

She said the declaration emphasizes the need for governments to establish robust partnerships in a systematic global coordinated approach with all stakeholders.

The African Union High Level meeting on nutrition which has come to a close in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire was attended by Vice President Mutale Nalumango and other government leaders.

Previous articleACC will continue to be professional and impartial in the fight against corruption-Mwenye

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

African Union High level Meeting closes in Cote D’Ivoire

-Government leaders and stakeholders attending the Africa Union High Level meeting on nutrition in Abidjan, have unanimously adopted the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chamber of Mines slams sensationalist misrepresentation in commentary on FQM & ZCCM-IH agreement

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has defended the controversial agreement that ZCCM-IH has entered into with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to convert its dividend...
Read more

Rwandese murder their colleague in Zambia

Economy Support Editor - 11
Police in Mazabuka have detained two Rwandese nationals and a Zambian taxi driver of Kafue on suspicion that they murdered  Dusabimana Furujotse Joni, Rwandan...
Read more

Kitwe records high labour disputes among domestic workers

Economy Support Editor - 0
The Department of Labour in Kitwe District has recorded 362 labour disputes in the third quarter of 2022, with cases from domestic workers and security...
Read more

Masebo cautions traditional leaders against abusing developmental funds

Economy Support Editor - 5
Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo, has urged traditional leaders to desist from abusing funds for developmental projects that are meant to benefit the local people. Ms Masebo, who is also...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.