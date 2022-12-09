Police in Mazabuka have detained two Rwandese nationals and a Zambian taxi driver of Kafue on suspicion that they murdered Dusabimana Furujotse Joni, Rwandan national.

Mazabuka Police Officer Commanding James Muluwa says the three suspects namely, Angela Letitsia aged 24, Emmanuel Nizeyimana aged 20 both Rwandese Nationals based in Kafue and Price Himoonze 51, of Zambian nationality were interrogated by Police in connection with being in possession of offensive weapons and blood-stained clothes found in a basin containing suspected fresh human blood.

Mr. Muluwa said Ms. Letitsia and Mr. Nizeyimana are siblings who upon being interrogated disclosed that on 5th December 2022 around 23 hours were involved in a fight with Mr. Joni who was Ms. Letitsia’s husband, and the fight led to his death.

In a statement availed to ZANIS, Mr. Muluwa said Mr Joni’s body was then kept in the house and the next day around 23 hours, Ms. Letitsia and her brother approached Price Himoonze, a taxi driver to help with the disposal of the body.

“After seeing the body of the deceased, Himoonze advised the two to cut the legs off, for it to fit in his vehicle. The two legs of the deceased were then cut in the presence of the taxi driver then wrapped in some clothes and put in a basin which was later loaded in the taxi, a Honda HRV registration number BAC 6256,” Mr Muluwa said.

He further stated that the vehicle was driven from Kafue to Mazabuka’s Magoye area where the deceased’s body was dumped.

“Police officers were led to the area where after a search, the deceased’s body was discovered in the bush in a decomposed state with a swollen head, neck and the two legs were separate from the body,” he said.

Mr Muluwa said the body had since been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“The three have been detained in police custody after the scene visit and a docket of murder for the three accused persons will be handed over to Kafue police for arrest as it is the area of jurisdiction,” he said.